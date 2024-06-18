The Yakima City Council will be talking about purchasing the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce building during a city council meeting Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting starts at 5:30 pm at Yakima City Hall.

CITY OFFICIALS WANT TO EXPAND PARKING FOR THE YAKIMA CONVENTION CENTER

The council is expected to discuss the price tag of $600,000 to buy the building at 10 North Ninth Street. Why is the city looking at buying the building? City officials say it's a move to create more parking for the Yakima Convention Center expansion. If the city does purchase the building it would give the city control over the area across the street from the convention center.

Yakima City Council attendees sitting during a meeting Townsquare Media loading...

THE COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER CLOSING PART OF NORTH FOURTH STREET

The city council will also hold a public hearing to see how you feel about a proposal to close one block of North Fourth Street near St. Joseph Church. Officials with the Catholic Diocese of Yakima say closing the one block section of the street will help improve safety and security for students St. Joseph Elementary and Marquette Middle School. The church has agreed to pay $252,000 to the city for closing the street.

THE HUNT FOR A NEW CITY MANAGER IS NARROWING

Meanwhile the council is getting closer to hiring a new Yakima City Manager. Former manager Bob Harrison was fired earlier this year. A special meeting was held on Monday where council members narrowed down a list of seven candidates to a group of three. No names have been released.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

YOU'LL BE ABLE TO MEET THE CANDIDATES NEXT MONTH

The next important meeting is set for July 1 when the city plans a public meeting at city hall to meet the candidates. A final interview is set for July 2 when a final decision is expected to be made for the next Yakima City Manager.

YOU CAN WATCH THE MEETING ON ZOOM

The City provides special accommodations, such as hearing devices, wheelchair space or language interpreters, for City meetings. Anyone needing special assistance please contact the City Clerk's office at (509) 575-6037 at least two business days prior to the meeting. A Council packet is available for review at the City Clerk's Office and on-line at www.yakimawa.gov.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine