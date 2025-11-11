Only a small amount of ballots are left to count from the general election.

Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says more than 130,000 ballots were sent to registered voters in the county for the general election and the current turnout is 26.24%.

LESS THAN 2,000 BALLOTS ARE LEFT TO COUNT

Ross says more than a 1,000 ballots will be counted Monday afternoon and smaller amounts from the post office may be counted later this week. But Ross says he doesn't think they'll make any major impacts on issues or races. So for city officials it's almost time to start looking at some tough budget cuts to balance the budget in 2026.

SOME BIG DECISIONS IN THE NEAR FUTURE

One of the biggest issues on the ballot in the city of Yakima was the proposed property tax increase to help fill a $6 million budget deficit. However because the issue failed city officials are now looking at upwards of $9 million in city budget cuts including cuts in police and fire, the Harman Senior Center, pools and parks.

City officials are holding a special study session on Wednesday where council members are expected to talk about property taxes and the 2026 city budget. That meeting at city hall starts at 5:00 pm.

NO DECISIONS IN A STUDY SESSION THAT COMES NEXT

The next city council meeting is set for Tuesday November 18 when city officials expect to start making some decisions and talking more specifically about the budget.

