Yakima County will once again show its unwavering support for the local veteran community with the annual Stand Down Benefits Fair.

BENEFIT FAIR SET FOR OCTOBER

Scheduled for October 18 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Yakima Valley Sundome, a press release says the the event aims to provide valuable services and information to the region’s veterans and their families. With over 11,000 veterans residing in Yakima County, the Stand Down Benefits Fair offers great place for veterans to take advantage of a wide range of free services.

FREE SERVICES VETERANS NEED EVEN LUNCH

Ray Hernandez, Coordinator of the Yakima County Veterans Program, says veterans can benefit significantly from the resources available.

"In a community where more than 11,000 veterans call home, this event is essential," says Hernandez. The fair will feature an array of more than 100 different services, including VA medical examinations, vaccinations, dental services, personal counseling, assistance with VA claims, and even complimentary haircuts. Veterans can enjoy a free lunch during their visit.

RUB SHOULDERS WITH OTHER VETS

Ray says the Stand Down Benefits Fair is designed to "foster a sense of community among veterans, offering them a space to connect and learn about opportunities that can enhance their quality of life." Hernandez encourages all veterans and their families to take advantage of this unique event.

"We want to ensure that no veteran feels alone in their transition to civilian life or in navigating their benefits."

SEE YOU AT THE SUNDOME

The event happens at the Yakima Valley Sundome, located at State Fair Park, 1301 Fair Avenue in Yakima.

With the array of services and resources available, this year's Stand Down Benefits Fair promises to be a vital gathering aimed at empowering Yakima County's veterans and honoring their service.