Yakima Airport Gets Major Upgrades This Summer

Some big changes are set to land at the Yakima airport this summer. Yakima city officials say a multi-phased project to upgrade and modernize the cargo terminal building at Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field starts on Thursday.

DON'T WORRY YOU'LL STAY COOL DURING THE WORK

A press release from the city says the first phase of the project will result in a new roof and HVAC system for the terminal. Airport Director Robert Hodgman is asking for the public's help during the work. “Some of the roof work is on the second floor, but some is on the northwest corner of the building and all of the front area covered sidewalk. We appreciate the public’s patience, as the right lane approaching the terminal will be closed during some of the roof construction.”Hodgman says a temporary air conditioning unit will be used to keep the terminal cool during construction. The unit will be a trailer-mounted machine likely placed near the northwest corner of the building. All the work is expected to be finished in October.

Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 at Portland International Airport Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash loading...

YOU'LL SOON SEE A BAGGAGE CLAIM AREA JUST LIKE THE BIG CITY AIRPORTS

Other work planned this summer at the airport includes work for a new upgraded baggage claim area to it'll operate and look like those systems in larger airports. Ever try to find parking on a busy day at the airport? City officials say they'll also install an overflow parking lot as well. More about YKM is available by calling 509-575-6149, visiting YKM’s Facebook page or e-mailing ykminfo@yakimawa.gov.

A REALLY COOL EVENT IS PLANNED AT THE AIRPORT IN JUNE

Make plans to be at the airport this spring during the 2nd annual Aviation Day June 7th, from 10;00 am to 4:00 pm. A press release from the city of Yakima says the free, family-friendly event will include a variety of aircraft on display, with numerous booths highlighting the aviation industry. You'll also find food vendors, military aircraft and helicopters.

Aviation Day will be held next to the airport’s active runway 9/27 which will remain open throughout the event so the public can see aircraft landing and taking off.

Parking will be available in YKM’s main terminal, ADA parking at 2406 West Washington Avenue, grass parking by Coffee Castle and YCDA, and across the street at Perry Tech and Perry Tech Lane with shuttle services available to and from the event.

