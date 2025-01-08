Yakima Air Terminal Set for Major Upgrades in 2025

Yakima Air Terminal McCallister Field is set to undergo significant upgrades this year, according to Airport Manager Rob Hodgman. Plans include enhancements to the terminal building and potential new flight services.

A NEW BAGGAGE CLAIM AREA IS ON THE WAY ALONG WITH SOLAR POWER



One of the main improvements is a new baggage carousel and baggage claim area, funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, which will be installed this summer. Hodgman also mentioned that the airport has applied for state grants to develop a solar-covered parking lot and implement solar power for the terminal. In addition, a new tenant will be moving onto the airport property to provide fuel and aviation maintenance services, further enhancing the airport's capabilities.

Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 at Portland International Airport Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash loading...

WILL YOU ATTEND AVIATION DAY?

As construction progresses, the airport is preparing for Aviation Day on June 7, an event open to the public that will feature military aircraft and aim to generate excitement in the airline industry at a time when there is a notable shortage of pilots and mechanics.

ELECTRIC PLANES ARE ON THE WAY

Looking to the future, Hodgman revealed the airport has applied for a $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. This initiative, in collaboration with Chehalis-Centralia Airport, Boeing Field, Everett Plainfield, Friday Harbor Airport, and Port Angeles Airport, aims to establish an electric aviation network to support electric aircraft.

A NEW FLIGHT TO OREGON?

Hodgman says with these advancements, Yakima Air Terminal McCallister Field is positioning itself for a bright future in aviation. In fact he says along with planned upgrades to the terminal building the airport is also in talks with Alaska Airlines to provide a flight to Portland, Oregon in late spring or summer of this year.

