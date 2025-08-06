Yakima Police say a 25-year-old woman confronted a man who was in her home on Monday hitting him with a baseball bat before he fled and was arrested by police.

THE MAN WAS STARING AT HER

According to a court affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office the woman told police she was scared and surprised when she woke up at about 6:30 am Monday to find a man with no shirt or shoes standing in the doorway of her bedroom looking at her. She screamed at the 24-year-old suspect to leave an then confronted him as she tried to push him out of her home but he fell to the floor.

SHE GRABBED A BAT AT HIT HIM

Police say the man then stood up and charged at the woman acting like he was going to choke her. That's when police say the woman grabbed a gray metal baseball bat that was nearby and struck the man numerous times in the face and head. Authorities say after the suspect was struck at least three times with the metal bat he fled the home and that's when police arrived.

POLICE FOUND HIM BLEEDING NEARBY

They found the suspect nearby with a swollen face, bleeding from his mouth with a possible broken jaw. Officers say he also had large welt marks on his chest and shoulder that matched the size of the baseball bat. After his arrest he told officers he'd been drinking and had been smoking methamphetamine before the incident.

THE SUSPECT TAKEN TO HOSPITAL

He was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment before he was booked in the Yakima County jail on charges of 1st Degree Burglary and 4th Degree Assault. Police aren't sure how the man entered the home. The 25-year-old woman was not injured. The investigation continues today.