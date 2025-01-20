As the nation honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this federal holiday remember all banks, the post office, and city, county, state, and federal offices are closed in observance of the day.

THE ANNUAL MARCH STARTS AT NOON MONDAY

In the heart of Yakima, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration March is set to bring the community together as they remember and celebrate the civil rights leader's enduring impact. According to the city of Yakima, the march, expected to draw around 400 participants, starts at 12:00 pm at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North 5th Avenue. Marchers will walk along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, moving eastward to 8th Street, before turning south towards the Yakima Convention Center, located at 10 North 8th Street.

DRIVERS WILL BEGIN SEEING STREET CLOSURES AT 11:30

Organizers are set to begin preparations at 11:00 AM, with the march slated to kick off promptly at noon and projected to end by 1:00 PM.

Following the march, attendees are invited to a program at the Yakima Convention Center to further reflect on Dr. King’s message of equality and justice.

MLK and Others In First Baptist Church Getty Images loading...

YAKIMA POLICE WILL CLOSE THEN REOPEN STREETS ALONG THE ROUTE

To ensure the safety of participants and the public, the Yakima Police Department will implement rolling street closures along the parade route. Streets will be temporarily blocked off as the march progresses. Specific closures include Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North 5th Avenue to North 8th Street, as well as Eighth Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Yakima Avenue. Residents and drivers are urged to plan ahead for potential delays and to take alternate routes if necessary.

