As the Labor Day weekend approaches, if you're camping don't forget about the ongoing fire hazards in Washington State.

THERE'S GOOD REASON FOR CAMPFIRE BANS IN THE STATE

Campfire bans remain in effect as dry conditions and elevated temperatures have created a prime environment for wildfires, with several significant fires still burning throughout the region. The Pioneer Fire, located along the shores of Lake Chelan, has become the largest in the state, consuming 38,735 acres and currently only 23% contained.

HERE COME THE WARNINGS FOR THE WEEKEND

As firefighters work tirelessly to combat the blazes, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is urging the public to exercise extreme caution and be vigilant in preventing any potential wildfires. "Fire season is not over. Over the 2020 Labor Day weekend, more than 500,000 acres of land burned in just 36 hours," said Franz in a recent statement. "We’ve seen firsthand that a single spark, in the right conditions, can make or break an entire fire season. Let’s ensure we’re not that spark this holiday weekend."

THE BOTTOM LINE JUST BE CAREFUL WITH ANYTHING THAT COULD CAUSE A FIRE

In an effort to educate the public about wildfire risks, local first responders will join Commissioner Franz Friday to provide insights on the continued wildfire threat and share practical tips for preventing new fires while enjoying outdoor activities. Given that Interstate 90, a major cross-state route, runs through Ellensburg—one of the busiest areas for wildfire response—community engagement is essential to protect both lives and property.

BE EVER VIGILANT

Campers and outdoor lovers are encouraged to adhere to all fire safety regulations, avoid open flames, and report any signs of smoke or fire immediately. She says the combined efforts of responsible outdoor recreation, awareness, and community vigilance are critical during this high-risk wildfire season. She adds "stay informed, stay cautious, and remember: the fire season is not over yet."

