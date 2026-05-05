As summer approaches, state fire officials warn the upcoming wildfire season in the Pacific Northwest is expected to be very challenging so get ready NOW. May is Wildfire Preparedness month.

BE VERY VERY CAREFUL WITH EVERYTHING YOU DO

With forecasts calling for warmer, drier conditions, residents and visitors are urged to be careful and with wildfire prevention and preparedness on top of mind.

Officials from the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office human activity is responsible for about 84% to 88% of all wildfires. While natural causes like lightning account for the remainder, they say humans have tripled the length of the average fire season by being the cause of many fires year-round.

BIG MONEY TO FIGHT FIRES

According to a press release in 2025, the All-Risk Mobilization Program responded and supported 28 wildfire responses across the region, helping local agencies in battling large, destructive fires. That effort cost about $21 million, showing the big financial and environmental toll wildfires can impose on local resources.

To help communities stay safe, state officials say get prepared now.

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TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND PROPERTY

They say clear dead vegetation and other fuel sources away from homes and structures, get involved in local cleanup efforts, and practice fire safety daily.

If you're building in fire prone areas use fire-resistant building materials and stay informed of emergency alert.

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DO YOU HAVE AN EMERGENCY KIT AT YOUR HOME?

Office officials say create an emergency kit with food, important documents, a battery-powered radio, first aid supplies, and necessary medications can make a difference.

Families should develop and practice escape plans, including routes out of the neighborhood and designated meeting spots. Also you're are advised to pack vehicles ahead of time and follow evacuation orders and instructions from emergency responders.