Traffic stops may seem safe and routine to drivers but for Police Officers they can be one of the most dangerous things they do on the job. In fact many Officers are killed each year and thousands more are injured in traffic-related incidents. Ever wonder why Officers take certain actions during a traffic stop? Here's the safety secrets uncovered.

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN STOPPED BY POLICE?

According to the Yakima Police Department it's the reason why Officers take certain actions during a traffic stop to protect themselves and drivers. If you've ever been stopped for a traffic violation did you question why the Officer touched the back of your vehicle before speaking to you? Did you wonder why you had to stay in your vehicle instead of being able to get out and talk to the Officer on the side of the road? When the Officer is approaching your vehicle why do they always look behind the drivers seat? How about when they shine that blinding spotlight you see in your rear view?

CURIOUS? HERE'S YOUR ANSWERS

Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous things an Officer faces on the job so the things they do that you might not understand are all about keeping everyone, the Officer and you the driver safe. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says there's a variety of reasons why Officers check the trunk area or touch the back of vehicles but mainly it's to make sure no one is waiting to surprise them in the trunk and it's also a way for Officers to place their fingerprints on vehicles in case of a tragic incident.

STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE?

Officers order you to stay in your vehicle, again for safety reasons. Seely says drivers who get out of a vehicle are tougher to control and also put themselves in danger of being struck by another vehicle. Seely says Officers look in the backseat, behind the drivers seat to make sure someone isn't waiting to attack them. "If there was a backseat passenger motivated to shoot us, they have a clear shot at our right side."

THAT BLINDING SPOTLIGHT IN YOUR REAR VIEW MIRROR

The blinding spotlight shined into a driver's rearview is also about safety. Seely says when the light is shining the driver can't see the Officer behind the "curtain of light" the spotlight creates. He says the best thing drivers can do during a traffic stop is simply follow directions to stay safe.

