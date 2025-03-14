A woman who police say starved her children was charged in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday.

The Yakima County Prosecutors Office has charged a 20-year-old Kyleah Tolle of Yakima with first-degree manslaughter and family abandonment in connection to the death of her 7-month-old daughter. The prosecutors office has also charged Tolle with first-degree criminal mistreatment. She faces the same charges of criminal mistreatment and family abandonment in connection to the starving of her 2-year-old daughter which is being treated at a hospital in Seattle.

COULD WE SEE MORE CHARGES OR UPGRADED CHARGES?

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the charges could be upgraded depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Tolle is being held in the Yakima County jail where her bail is set at $20,000 and $5,000 bail for a case in 2023 in which prosecutors say she starved two dogs. One of the dogs, a German shepard died. Her next court appearance is set for April 17.

THE MOTHER LEFT THE CHILDREN TO DIE AS SHE FLED THE AREA

Yakima Police were called to the home after getting a call from Tolle saying she believed her baby was dead in the home and that she was leaving to commit suicide. Officers arrived and found a neglected home with dirty diapers and old food covering floors. They found the 7-month-old dead in a bassinet. An autopsy on Wednesday found the child died of severe dehydration. Officers also found a 2-year-old toddler suffering from starvation. That child is now being treated at a Seattle hospital. Tolle was taken into custody after her car ran out of gas on Chinook Pass.

