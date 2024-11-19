White Pass Welcomes All Skiers Starting November 23

In an exciting announcement for winter sports enthusiasts, officials at the White Pass Ski area have confirmed an early opening date for the 2024-2025 ski season. Benefiting from a generous 13 inches of fresh powder over the last 24 hours, White Pass is set to welcome its Season Pass Holders this Friday, November 22.

THE PUBLIC IS WELCOMED FOR A WEEKEND OF FUN



A message on the ski area’s official website, skiwhitepass.com, states, “On Saturday and Sunday, we’re aiming to welcome everyone, so lift tickets will be available. We will be training new crew members, so say hello and be patient as they learn the ropes.”

TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE

For those itching to hit the slopes, the schedule is as follows: Friday, November 22 will be reserved for Season Pass Holders only, while Saturday and Sunday will open up sales for both Full and Half Day tickets. Tickets will be made available later this week through the eStore at skiwhitepass.com. However, it’s important to note that the Nordic and Terrain Parks will be closed on opening day.

MORE SNOW IS ON THE WAY

With forecasts predicting an additional 15 to 18 inches of snow for the Washington Cascades later this week, excitement is building among skiers and snowboarders eager for a memorable start to the season. If current snowfall trends hold, Friday is expected to be an exhilarating day on the slopes.

AFTER THE WEEKEND THE AREA WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE WEEK

Following the initial weekend, the ski area will be closed from Monday through Thursday, with operations resuming on Friday, November 29, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Specific services for the following weekend will be announced closer to the date.This year marks the first early opening day near Thanksgiving since 2017, providing a golden opportunity for local residents and holiday visitors to enjoy winter sports during a festive time of year when many are on vacation.

