Yakima Police are searching for a 33-year-old suspect who they say stole an ATM machine from the Smoke City shop at 1300 North 40th Avenue last month. Officers were called to the store early on the morning of September 22. after a security guard found a broken glass door and police received reports of someone dragging something in the parking lot.

POLICE SAY THE MAN STOLE THE ATM AND A SPENDY GLASS PIPE

When police arrived at about 3:00 am they found a large window and glass door broken along with a chain in the middle of the parking lot. Officers looked inside and noticed the suspect had stolen an ATM that was bolted to the floor of the business. A large glass pipe worth $1,500 was also missing from the store.

THE CRIME WAS ALL RECORDED ON SECURITY VIDEO

It didn't take long before the entire crime was found on a security video helping officers learn exactly what happened on that early morning last month.In the security video

Officers observed the 33-year-old suspect pull his vehicle in front of the store. He than grabbed a large rock from landscaping in front of the store to break a large section of glass in the front of the store. Officers found the rock inside the store.

POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT AND ARE LOOKING FOR HIM AND THE ATM

The suspect then goes inside with a large chain and wraps it around an ATM inside the store. He then uses the vehicle to pull the ATM out of the store and into the parking lot where it was then loaded into the vehicle. The suspect then drove away. Police believe another suspect was also involved but that person hasn't been identified. Police are searching for the suspect they've identified as the investigation continues.

The suspect is wanted on first-degree theft along with charges of burglary and malicious mischief.

