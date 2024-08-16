Some unique things to do this weekend in Yakima.

A bunch of vintage trailers will roll into the valley on Saturday and if you love to camp you'll want to attend.

IT'S CALLED THE NILE VALLEY RALLY OR VINTAGE TRAILER RALLY

It's the annual Vintage Trailer Rally or Nile Valley Rally set for August 17. It's a full weekend of fun for those who have vintage trailers but it's only open to the public during a special open house from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday. The unique event is planned at Jim Sprick Park on State Route 410, Chinook Pass. 50 fully restored trailers from the past are expected to roll into the rally for the weekend and the open house.

2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 3 Matt Cowan loading...

FROM VINTAGE TRAILERS TO DOGS IN THE POOL

Yakima's Franklin Pool will welcome dogs and their owners from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 18 for the 17th annual Paws in the Pool event. Officials from Yakima Parks and Recreation say the event for dogs and owners is held each summer on the last day of operation at Franklin Pool.

OWNERS WILL PAY THE GENERAL ADMISSION AND HOPEFULLY GIVE A DONATION

Dogs swim for free but owners but owners must pay the general admission fee. If you own a dog all breeds are welcome at the event but make sure your pets are current on all shots and vaccinations. City officials say watch your dog because you're responsible for any messes made by your dog. During Paws in the Pool, donations will be accepted for the Yakima Humane Society.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies