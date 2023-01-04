There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours.

The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for.

Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 pm Wednesday through 10 am Thursday for the Kittitas and Yakima Counties. The expectation is for mixed precipitation, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected, along with ice accumulations.

Hazardous and slippery road conditions may result, causing challenges for the daily commute.

High Wind Warning in Effect for Parts of California and Oregon

According to the National Weather Service, high wind warning is in effect from 4 pm Wednesday through 4 pm Thursday, January 5th, in California, Modoc County. In Oregon, portions of northern and eastern Klamath County and portions of Lake County. For the warning area, higher elevations of the Warners and the Winter Ridge. For the advisory, most other areas are south of Silver Lake and Chemult. This includes the communities of Bly, Paisley, Alturas, Tionesta, Lakeview, and Summer Lake as well as portions of highways 140, 395, 31, 139, and 299.

Hold on to your hats, according to NOAA the High Wind Warning is for south winds of 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.