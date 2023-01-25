There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, and Oregon over the next 72 hours.

The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for.

Hazardous Weather Advisory for Oregon and Washington

An air stagnation advisory is in effect until 3:00 pm on Friday, January 27th. Areas affected are central, north-central, and northeastern Oregon, and central, south-central, and southeast Washington.

Poor air quality is known to cause problems for people with respiratory issues. Precautions should be taken if spending time outdoors, and exertion should be minimal or as directed by a physician. Clean air agencies in each area will likely be putting stage one burn bans in effect if necessary, and anyone planning to do outdoor burning should check first to see if they're in affected areas.

MORE TO READ

https://newstalkkit.com/vehicle-license-tabs-registration-oregon/

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

