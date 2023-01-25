Hazardous Air Quality Warning: How Do You Stay Safe in WA & OR?
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, and Oregon over the next 72 hours.
The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for.
Hazardous Weather Advisory for Oregon and Washington
An air stagnation advisory is in effect until 3:00 pm on Friday, January 27th. Areas affected are central, north-central, and northeastern Oregon, and central, south-central, and southeast Washington.
Poor air quality is known to cause problems for people with respiratory issues. Precautions should be taken if spending time outdoors, and exertion should be minimal or as directed by a physician. Clean air agencies in each area will likely be putting stage one burn bans in effect if necessary, and anyone planning to do outdoor burning should check first to see if they're in affected areas.
