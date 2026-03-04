West Coast Conference Tournament will be kicking off this Thursday as the Washington State Cougars set to face the RedHawks of Seattle U. This meeting will be the third of the season between the Cougs and RedHawks. Washington State 12-19 overall and is 7-11 against the WCC, and Seattle U is 19-12 overall and 8-10 against the WCC.

Cheerleaders of Washington State Cougars getting the crowd into the game against California Getty Images loading...

Portland Pilots vs Pepperdine Waves

Plus another matchup in the up coming WCC Tournament, the Portland Pilots will be taking on the Pepperdine Waves and again these two team also will tangle for the third time this season. The last time these two met Pepperdine held off Portland 95-87. Portland Pilots is 13-18 overall and 6-12 against the WCC and Pepperdine Waves 9-22 overall and 4-14 against the WCC.