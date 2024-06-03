When you attended school did you ever skip school? What did your parents think about you not attending classes? Many adults say parents weren't happy and didn't see any reason NOT to be in school. But that's apparently changing. A lot of kids are missing a lot of school these days and that's a big concern for education officials all around the nation but parents don't seemed to concerned in Washington state.

THE NUMBER OF STUDENTS SKIPPING SCHOOL IS GROWING

According to officials at American Enterprise Institute about 26 percent of students in public schools have been chronically absent over the last year. Amazingly that's a big increase from before the COVID-19 pandemic when the number was 15 percent. Numerous factors support the absent students including busy parents and travel during off-peak times but are some parents supporting the absenteeism? Actually allowing it to happen? The short answer is yes.

ARE YOU A PARENT IN WASHINGTON WHO SUPPORTS MENTAL HEALTH DAYS OFF?

More and more parents are supporting mental health days for students who claim they're experiencing mental health issues that keep them from attending school or doing school work. Many parents are working from home so that allows more mental health days for students that many parents say are good for kids.

A MAJORITY OF WASHINGTON PARENTS SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH DAYS



According to a survey by Test Prep Insight, an online education company, 79 percent of parents in Washington State believe students should be given days off to deal with mental health. Support for being absent is highest in Minnesota with 86 percent of parents in support.

