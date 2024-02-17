Political Clout For Eastern Washington Takes A Hit

20 Year 5th District Republican House Member Stepping Down Next Year

Voters Stepping Up To Tell Possible Replacement What They Want Most

Washington 5th District Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers surprised her constituents with her announcement that she wouldn't be seeking reelection after her term expires in 2025. In her message to the voters she thanks her family for support and the voters for the honor of serving them.

AS CHAIR OF THE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE, I’VE SEEN THE BEST OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. WE WILL SPEND THIS YEAR HONORING THE COMMITTEE’S RICH HISTORY — PLOWING THE HARD GROUND NECESSARY TO LEGISLATE ON SOLUTIONS TO MAKE PEOPLE’S LIVES BETTER AND ENSURE AMERICA WINS THE FUTURE.

Get our free mobile app

Speaker Ryan And House Leadership Address The Press After Weekly Conference Getty Images loading...

Hard To Replace This Hard-Working Mom

In 2008 she was elected to serve as vice chair of the House Republican Conference for the 111th United States Congress, making her the fourth-highest-ranking Republican in her caucus at the time.

Along the way of her climb to political prominence, she epitomized the ideal of the working mom achieving notoriety for being the first congresswoman to give birth to three kids during her time in office.

House Energy And Commerce Committee Republicans Speak To The Press On Sec. Becerra Investigation And NIH Reappointments Getty Images loading...

McMorris Rodgers Leaves Big High Heels To Fill

A person on Reddit calling themselves Barney_Roca thinking about a run for the 5th District Seat asked for comments from readers about what issues are important to them. All politicians should take note of that idea.

Here are a dozen thoughts shared by potential voters.

Actually represent the interests of people in the district, not blindly follow your party’s ideology.

in the district, not blindly follow your party’s ideology. Keeping an eye on how each bill , amendment, etc will affect the area.

, amendment, etc will affect the area. Have a spine and be able to articulate your positions and have some of your own

and have some of your own Rural internet

internet Protect abortion rights

Address climate change

change Raise minimum wage to a living wage . $23 per hour

. $23 per hour Address homeless issue

issue Increase affordable housing

Make mental health care standard care

standard care Free community college for all high school graduates working on a degree.

for all high school graduates working on a degree. Raise taxes on the rich.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, thanks for your service.

Eastern Washington needs another strong conservative voice just like hers.

11 WA State Cities’ Perfect Drink Matches Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby