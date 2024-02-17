What Washingtonians Really Want From Their Politicians
Political Clout For Eastern Washington Takes A Hit
20 Year 5th District Republican House Member Stepping Down Next Year
Voters Stepping Up To Tell Possible Replacement What They Want Most
Washington 5th District Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers surprised her constituents with her announcement that she wouldn't be seeking reelection after her term expires in 2025. In her message to the voters she thanks her family for support and the voters for the honor of serving them.
AS CHAIR OF THE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE, I’VE SEEN THE BEST OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. WE WILL SPEND THIS YEAR HONORING THE COMMITTEE’S RICH HISTORY — PLOWING THE HARD GROUND NECESSARY TO LEGISLATE ON SOLUTIONS TO MAKE PEOPLE’S LIVES BETTER AND ENSURE AMERICA WINS THE FUTURE.
Hard To Replace This Hard-Working Mom
In 2008 she was elected to serve as vice chair of the House Republican Conference for the 111th United States Congress, making her the fourth-highest-ranking Republican in her caucus at the time.
Along the way of her climb to political prominence, she epitomized the ideal of the working mom achieving notoriety for being the first congresswoman to give birth to three kids during her time in office.
McMorris Rodgers Leaves Big High Heels To Fill
A person on Reddit calling themselves Barney_Roca thinking about a run for the 5th District Seat asked for comments from readers about what issues are important to them. All politicians should take note of that idea.
Here are a dozen thoughts shared by potential voters.
- Actually represent the interests of people in the district, not blindly follow your party’s ideology.
- Keeping an eye on how each bill, amendment, etc will affect the area.
- Have a spine and be able to articulate your positions and have some of your own
- Rural internet
- Protect abortion rights
- Address climate change
- Raise minimum wage to a living wage. $23 per hour
- Address homeless issue
- Increase affordable housing
- Make mental health care standard care
- Free community college for all high school graduates working on a degree.
- Raise taxes on the rich.
Cathy McMorris Rodgers, thanks for your service.
Eastern Washington needs another strong conservative voice just like hers.
