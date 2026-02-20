Most people in America don't realize what a true nature gem Washington State really is. That stinks for them, but for us lucky enough to call this nook of the Pacific Northwest our home, the scenery is the one thing you won't hear us complaining about.

This Is Why We Never Want to Leave

Sure, the taxes are high and the cost of living keeps going through the roof, but somehow, we still want to stay here. We have Boulder Cave for exploring, the best camping spots in the Wenatchee National Forest, Palouse and Snoqualmie Falls, coastal lighthouse views near Cape Disappointment, and peaceful ferry rides to the San Juan Islands and Bremerton for day trips.

I mean, who would want to leave Washington when we have access to views like this serene forest mountain view with a quick road trip:

WA State Nature Photos Washington State. Photo Credit: Ayla Meinberg on Unsplash loading...

And Then There's the Wildlife

I've curated 25 photos that capture the raw and real beauty of Washington. You'll notice there's a couple pics of animal sightings found in rural parts of the state. We have coyotes, elk, deer, raccoons, American Black Bears, sea and freshwater creatures (including orcas and river otters), wild trolls carved out of wood and cement, and if you're lucky, you'll spot a Sasquatch!

Fremont Troll The Bridget Troll in Fremont (Seattle). Photo Credit: Donald Miralle Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon loading...

Whether you've been in Washington all your life, a transplant, or just a tourist passing through, these images will make you see our Evergreen State in a whole new way!

Washington State: Raw and Real in 25 Photos Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby