The rules of the road, they are a-changing in 2025 for drivers in Washington State.

Not only will you see enhanced sentencing rules for negligent driving resulting in the serious harm or death of a vulnerable pedestrian, but you'll also see a GIANT new fee for not following the new license plate rule.

We already know the basic rules around license plates, like we can get a ticket (and fine) if we drive with expired or suspended tabs, or if you switch plates on a car.

HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT THE NEW LICENSE PLATE RULE IN WASHINGTON?

This morning before I left for work, I grabbed my big toolbox and stuffed it in the passenger seat. My plan was when I arrived at work, I would handle business so that I wouldn't be getting a fat ticket on the way home!

I shuddered as I drove to work and saw drivers getting pulled over because I had a big feeling about the reason why--their license plate covers!

(7) Unlawful acts. It is unlawful to: (c)(i) Except as provided in (c)(ii) of this subsection, use license plate holders, frames, covers, or other materials that conceal, obstruct, distort, change, alter, or make a license plate or plates illegible. - WA.GOV

Starting January 1, 2025, it is now illegal to have a license plate cover on your car!

You can get a $237 ticket for having a license plate frame.

YIKES!!!

DID YOU KNOW: You can get a $525 if you drive a car without first registering it with the WA Dept of Transportation!

Get our free mobile app

WA Drivers Need to Do This to Their Car Plates ASAP - or Get a Big Fine Canva loading...

IS DRIVING WITH A LICENSE PLATE FRAME A "PULL-OVERABLE" OFFENSE OR A SECONDARY OFFENSE?

When Washington got a new law banning texting and driving, it was considered a secondary offense but then it became a primary offense. You could get a $137 ticket if you get caught holding your phone or texting.

This makes me wonder what's up with the new license plate law. Is it a primary or secondary offense?

ANSWER: It is now a primary offense to drive in WA with a license plate cover, whether it's "obscuring" or not.

That's a bummer, I really wanted to put a cute new frame to replace the car dealer covers that came with my car!

"(5)(a) Display. License plates must be: (iii) Except as provided in subsection (7)(c)(ii) of this section, kept clean and uncovered and be able to be plainly seen and read at all times unless an exception in (b) of this subsection applies." - RCW 46.16A.200

See: 10 Of the Most Iconic Signs and Displays in Washington State There are some really cool iconic signs and displays worth checking out in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals