If you're traveling somewhere during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend you know you're going to have to deal with a lot of traffic. GasBuddy has released the 2024 Summer Travel Survey results and forecast for Memorial Day travel, revealing a "near-record number of Americans planning to road trip this summer as gas prices continue to decline ahead of the holiday weekend."

YOU CERTAINLY WON'T BE ALONE ON THE ROAD THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The survey found 76% of Americans plan to take a road trip between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, up 18% from 2023. Most Americans say they have two trips planned with some 49% expecting to drive 5 hours or more to their destination. If you're a traveler it's probably not a surprise that among major travel holidays Memorial Day is by far the most popular with some 60% planning on road trips. Memorial Day is followed by other popular travel days like Independence Day at 45% and Labor Day at 34%.

PLANNING ON DRIVING THIS 4TH OF JULY?

GasBuddy "expects July 4 to be the lowest priced holiday at the pump, with Labor Day a bit uncertain due to hurricane season." So how can you save money on gas this Memorial Day Weekend?

GASBUDDY OFFICIALS HAVE TIPS TO HELP YOU SAVE GAS;

•Use the GasBuddy app. Before getting low on gas, plan your next fill up and find the lowest priced station on your route. Savings can range from 10 to 50 cents per gallon over just a few blocks.

•Mind the line. State lines can bring significant changes in gasoline taxes, and motorists should be vigilant during their road trip as picking the right side of the line can result in savings or additional spending of 25 cents to $2 per gallon.

•Take advantage of loyalty programs. Many gas stations offer bonus savings or introductory offers that can save you up to 25 cents per gallon.

•Consider how you pay. Pay with GasBuddy offers Deal Alerts with savings up to 25 cents per gallon. If you prefer cash, more stations are offering cash discounts this summer.

DESPITE THE HIGH COST OF GAS IT'S NOT STOPPING PEOPLE FROM DRIVING

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says "it looks like it’ll be a busy start to the summer driving season, and while Americans gripe about the cost of gasoline, it doesn’t seem that too many are going to be deterred from hitting the road." GasBuddy officials say only about 15% of drivers say they'd like to escape the high cost of gas with through the purchase of an electric vehicle.

