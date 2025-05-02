Drivers in Washington need not fear road signs. Like take me, for instance, whenever I see a "Deer Crossing" sign on the highway, my hands lock on hard to the steering wheel and I start to feel a lot of anxiety. Does that happen to you, too?

Nervous Drivers Have Earned a Reason to Be Extra Cautious on Washington Highways

I'm a nervous driver, and I've been accused of "driving like an old lady." If you see me driving the speed limit and below it however, it's because I've been hit by one too many cars before!

A couple of months ago, I took a trip to Wenatchee, and it was still snowing on Blewett Pass. I have great tires, so I didn't have any stress about that, it was the other drivers I was more worried about! I had to drive slow and I know it was annoying to all the people honking at me to speed up.

Get our free mobile app

Road Signs Washington Drivers Fear the Most Google Street View loading...

WA State Highway Road Signs That Put a Bit of Fear in Drivers

Raise your hand if any of these signs give you grief when you're driving:

Deer Crossing Signs

Road Sign Watch for Deer Crossing Canva loading...

(Be afraid, be very afraid! You don't want to run into a deer not only for your personal safety reasons but also because if you don't have comprehensive car insurance, you're on the hook for the repairs!)

The sign that tells you the sky rocks are falling. It's pretty self-explanatory!

Road Sign Watch for Falling Rocks Canva loading...

Yet, here is the one road sign that (in my opinion) causes the most fear to everybody driving on the road, but shouldn't:

Trucks Rollover Speed Limit Sign Canva loading...

This sign is called the "Truck Rollover" sign. It means the road curve coming up is so intense, heavy semi-trucks and people hauling large trailers could potentially topple over. If that doesn't put the fear of something in you, I don't know what will.

If you see this sign on the highway, don't be alarmed, just SLOW YOUR ROLL and stick to the advised speed limit listed on the sign. If there is snow or icy road conditions on the mountain pass with this sign, go even slower to avoid skedaddling off the road!