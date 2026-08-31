Seabrook

Seabrook is a planned community on the Olympic peninsula featuring over 500 vacation homes in a wide variety of sizes. The town was deliberately designed in a traditional New England beach style to feature cottages in soft pastels, picket fences, sidewalks, bike trails, and hiking trails. Restaurants, retail, and specialty stores are in walking distance from everywhere in the town!

Long Beach

Long Beach literally has the longest beach in the US stretching a whopping 28 miles! You can bike the 8.5 mile discovery trail or walk the half mile boardwalk. The Downtown area has a variety of restaurants, ice cream shops, and novelty stores!

Lisa Maree Williams, Getty Images Lisa Maree Williams, Getty Images

Friday Harbor

Reachable only by ferry, Friday Harbor is one of the most beautiful and unique towns in Washington State. Located in the San Juan Islands, it serves as the commercial hub of the region. Featuring a vibrant boating culture, a booming dining scene, and beautiful sunny weather due to being located in a rain shadow; Friday Harbor is a natural choice for those wanting to go on a weekend getaway.

Port Townsend

Port Townsend is known for its stunning 19th century victorian architecture and its artsy vibe. Rather than fun at the beach, a trip to Port Townsend often means trips to local book store or a stroll through a local art show.

Roche Harbor

If you want a quiet getaway with plenty of activities and abundant sunshine, Roche Harbor is the place. Located in a small protected cove on the San Juan islands only reachable by ferry, Roche Harbor is home to the oldest operating hotel in the state opening in 1866! Featuring a handful of amazing eateries and stores, Roche Harbor is known for its maritime activities including kayaking and whale watching!

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