In a move that's sending shockwaves throughout the state, Washington's auto insurance rates are set to skyrocket by an average of 17.2% in 2025, making it the largest rate increase in the country.

A NEW REPORT ATTRIBUTES THE INCREASE TO A NUMBER OF FACTORS

According to the "State of Auto Insurance in 2025" report, the drastic hike is being driven by a combination of factors, including rising repair costs and increased claims. The report warns that if President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imported goods come into effect, the rate hikes could continue into 2026 and beyond. The report notes that 60% of replacement car parts in the US are imported from countries like China, and that higher parts costs will likely lead to higher repair prices and more expensive claims.

Bad Driving Behavior: Cities with the Rudest Drivers Shutterstock loading...

SO WHAT CAN YOU DO TO SAVE MONEY ON YOUR CAR INSURANCE

Comparison shop: With a staggering 121% price difference between the 8 largest auto insurance providers in the state, it's essential to shop around for the best rates. State Farm and USAA offer some of the lowest rates, while Allstate and Farmers Insurance have the highest premiums.

Prioritize safe driving: Drivers with speeding tickets, DUIs, or at-fault accidents on their records will see their rates increase by 41% in 2025. Maintaining a clean driving record can help you save money on your premiums.

WHAT? ASK YOUR TEEN TO WAIT?

Ask your teen to wait: The average cost of car insurance for young drivers in Washington is three times more than the cost for a 30-year-old driver. If money is tight, consider asking your teen to wait a year or two to qualify as a driver to save money on insurance.

Ask for discounts: On top of the usual bundling discounts, drivers who take steps to make themselves less risky to insure can qualify for discounts. This includes a 10-15% discount for taking a defensive driving course, a 10% discount for safe drivers who've been accident-free for over 5 years, or a 20% discount for low-mileage use.

Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires in Photos See jaw-dropping photos from the multiple wildfires raging through Los Angeles in January 2025.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff