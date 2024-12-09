Don’t Miss WA’s 7 Magical Picturesque Towns to Visit in 2025

Confession: I’ve lived in Washington State for over twenty years and haven’t seen 1/5th of the state yet! There’s so many places I have never been (or in some cases, even heard of) that I can’t wait to travel to, like the Similkameen River, Sea Breeze Cottages in Ocean Shores, Bellingham, Blaine, and Walla Walla!

Here are the best picturesque towns in Washington State according to Redditors:

Visit Tacoma Canva loading...

"I have to say, Tacoma is underrated."

Tips for living in Tacoma: get seasonal tires and drive an AWD, dress for cold weather, go hiking, and be prepared for the Tacoma Funk (the smells coming from the paper mill).

Visit Leavenworth Canva loading...

It’s the best city in Washington to just hang out, eat giant pretzels, drink beer, and revel in the festive Bavarian village-style winter beauty, surrounded by all that snow.

"I don’t care if it’s boomer energy, Leavenworth changed for the worse when the nutcracker museum started charging admission."

Visit Mount Rainier in Washington State Mount Rainier National Park via Facebook Canva Canva loading...

This iconic (and active) volcano is a beloved Washington state symbol. Here’s a question that needs answering: Are there really UFOs around Mt. Rainier?

"It's funny you say that, my grandfather always told me when I was young that when the clouds hung on Rainer like that, it was the UFOs using cover to refill/recharge straight from the volcanoes core. I still think of that every time."

Visit Marysville Canva loading...

In the town of Marysville, there is a beautiful stretch of road that looks spooky, yet glorious when it’s foggy. There’s even local lore legends of the “Ghost of Firetrail.”

"Just scrolling thru Reddit and recognize my road! Crazy how the fog completely cleared halfway up the hill today!"

Visit Port Townsend Canva loading...

A coastal town that has unparalleled views and lots of Washington state history.

"My mind was blown when I visited it first time. Never knew there was so much history there and the town was so happening in 1800s! It’s amazing how cities have their destinies. It could very well have been a thriving city of today but didn’t."

Visit White Pass Ski Area Canva loading...

This is one of Washington’s hidden gem ski resorts. You feel like you’ve been whisked away inside a snow globe–a snow globe with a lodge that has great cocoa and plenty of reading nooks inside it.

"That the name of the pass! It’s closed for almost half a year! Beautiful to drive on a motorcycle, did that every season. This pass as the Chinook pass won’t be serviced from Oct to April!"

Visit Seattle Gas Works Park Google Street View Canva loading...

Seattle is one of the top cities in America to visit. It’s filled with Pacific Northwest culture, great coffee, amazing dining experiences, and plenty of things to do, see, buy, and imbibe!

The most visited restaurant in Seattle is The George, located inside the swanky Fairmont Olympic Hotel (411 University St). The Space Needle is the most popular place visitors want to see in Seattle.

Which of these towns will you go visit in 2025?

