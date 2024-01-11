Most of us grew up with dogs or cats maybe birds and hamsters too. But if you always wanted an exotic animal and never had the chance don't think now that you're older you can own a bear or monkey.

SPECIFIC ANIMALS ARE BANNED IN THE STATE OF OR

Officials at the Oregon Department of Agriculture say if you have questions ask them and find information before you try and buy and illegal animal. In the state of Oregon they define exotic animals in specific groups;

* Crocodilians

* Non-human primates

* Bears. But the American Black Bear, cougars, bobcats, wolves, raccoons, and skunks must have been acquired from an out-of-state licensed USDA breeder with approved documentation. Owners must have licenses from the department of agriculture.

* “Non-indigenous canines"

* “Non-indigenous felines”

SOME PEOPLE OWN BANNED ANIMALS NOW UNDER A SPECIAL LICENSE

The bottom line is that most exotic animals are banned in the state of Oregon. Some people currently own some of the banned animals but they're owned under a license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture obtained before 2010. No licenses are available now and the licenses end when the animals are sold or die.

MAKE SURE YOU CHECK WITH THE RULES IN YOUR COUNTY IN OR

Some counties in the state have bans on specific animals so check where you live in Oregon if you are even thinking about becoming an animal owner.

While you may not be able to own an exotic animal there are plenty of others that are perfectly legal and welcome including dogs and cats, hamsters and gerbils, rats and mice and guinea pigs, bison and even camels.

