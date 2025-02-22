What do you prefer, ‘Self-Checkout’, or a worker at their station?

I’ve noticed several stores like Walmart and Winco are doing away with their self-checkout option due to the increase in theft.

Replacing them with staffed ’15 items or less’ express lanes.

Now, word is popping up about how certain stores, including Walmart, are waving the ‘15 items or less’ rules on checkout lanes after 7 pm.

The reason for this is due to staffing.

The staffing issue is not a new one, but it seems to be making more and more people upset.

closed checkout lanes walmart Pic Courtesy of Bobby Mendoza Jr loading...

You can scour X to find tags of Walmart's account with frustrated customers, how all the lines were closed, and the next thing you know, they were all standing waiting for over 10 minutes when everyone was bringing a full cart to the express lane.

What’s Walmart’s reply to it? The standard: Please provide more details so we can investigate.

woman pushing cart in store, angry emoji Canva loading...

It really feels like a lose-lose situation.

Personally, I’ve always hated self-checkout. There used to be people working there, and then, to save some money, the company let that person go and replaced them with a robot.

Then, theft increased because there wasn’t a person helping keep an eye on things.

But, too many people were replaced by machines, and they’re having staffing issues now, making the customers more frustrated.

Is there any practice you would prefer?

Self-Checkout? Staffed Checkout? Express Lanes become free-for-all after 7 pm? Change to curbside pickup only?

Take the poll below or Tap The App, and let us know what you think.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant