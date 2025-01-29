Attention drivers: a new state law prohibits all vehicle license plate covers, including clear covers, and local law enforcement is urging residents to check their vehicles to ensure compliance. Last week, the Yakima Police Department shared this important update during their regular Traffic Tip Tuesday on Facebook.

THE MESSAGE IS PRETTY 'CLEAR'

“The message is clear: no covers of any kind are allowed on license plates,” say YPD officials. The goal is to ensure that vehicle registration information remains fully visible and legible at all times, which is essential for safety and law enforcement purposes. Officers are advising drivers to inspect their vehicles and remove any plate covers to avoid being stopped and potentially cited.

TIME TO CHECK THAT WINDOW TINT

In addition to license plate regulations, Yakima Police are reminding motorists to keep their vehicle window tint within legal limits. According to YPD guidelines, side windows must have a window tint rated at 24% light transmission or clearer. Windshields are even more restricted: they cannot have any tinting applied below six inches from the top.

Violating these tinting regulations can result in an infraction of $145. Officers emphasize that it does not matter if the vehicle was purchased with darker tinting; the owner is still responsible for ensuring compliance with state laws.

Yakima County Sheriff

IT'S ALL ABOUT SAFETY

Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell stressed the importance of these regulations for safety reasons. “As a responsible driver, you need to be able to see clearly while driving. Excessive tint reduces visibility and can increase the risk of accidents." He also advised potential car buyers to be proactive, suggesting that individuals ask dealerships to remove any unwanted tint before finalizing a purchase.

