Is Covid-19 on its way back to Washington State? Officials from the Washington State Health Department say the state is now experiencing a small surge in Covid-19 that could get worse.

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE VIRUS ISN'T YET COMMON IN THE STATE

They were hoping for the virus to become more common like the flu but the numbers show it's not acting like that at this time. The increase statewide they say isn't dramatic and even the numbers in Yakima County are trending down not up at this time of year.

Checking in on the Washington dashboard for emergency department visits shows numbers were up about one third at the end of May and the beginning of June.

Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Getty Images loading...

IT'S NOT AN EASY TASK TO FIND UP TO DATE NUMBERS

Hospital visits are also up in many counties in the state but numbers are tougher to track because the same records about being maintained like they were during the pandemic. No public testing sights are open in the state and the rapid tests being used by people are usually never reported.

ANY TALK ABOUT MANDATORY MASKING?

While health officials at the University of Washington say the virus is making a comeback there's no talk, at least not yet, about mandatory masking, distancing or any other restrictions. But while there's no talk about requiring masks some state health officials are suggesting it may be a good idea especially when in crowded areas or flying in an airplane. If you're vulnerable or at high risk they say keep up with your vaccines and wash hands frequently. If you're interested it looks like a new Covid-19 booster will be available this fall.

