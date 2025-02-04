Washington Outlaw Wanted for Throwing Blow Darts at Innocent Bunnies
It's horrifying to hear that someone out there in Vancouver is torturing innocent animals, but here we are.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund says residents are finding injured and deceased bunny rabbits and a woodpecker that have been injured or killed from blow darts.
There is an outlaw out here, and we need the public's help to find them.
Washington State's Animal Cruelty Law
It is a felony to intentially harm or kill animals in Washington.
"Animal cruelty in the first degree is a class C felony. Animal cruelty in the second degree is a gross misdemeanor." - RCW 16.52
Types of Rabbits We Commonly See in Washington State
There are four species of rabbits you are likely to find in the Evergreen State. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department says we generally see are: Nuttall's Cottontail, Domestic European, Pygmy, and Eastern Cottontail rabbits in the woods and some residential areas.
Fluffy brown Eastern Cottontail rabbits have lived in Washington State since they were brought here during the 1930s.
Clark County Animal Protection and Control Has Stepped in to Help Find the Culprit(s)
I would imagine that the Animal Control team is stumped as to who would do such a thing, especially in their community. The Clark County authorities have discovered clues in yards, so hopefully, they will find out who is responsible for these inhumane acts against our precious animals.
Also Read: These Two Cute Horses Ran Away and Decided to Take a Trot to the Tacoma Mall
Pygmy rabbits are an endangered species. They are generally found in the Columbia Basin areas and are federally protected by the Endangered Species Act.
What You Can Do to Help
If you see anyone doing this disturbing behavior, you can let the Clark County Animal Control department know immediately. The Animal Legal Defense Fund is also offering a $5,000 reward if there is an arrest and conviction for the perpetrator.
See Also: These Are Some of the Animals We Cannot Legally Own in Washington State
LOOK: Washington State's 33 Endangered Species
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
Amazing Animals To Spot In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Canva-Getty