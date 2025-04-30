WA, OR Residents Warned to Avoid Travel to These 6 Mexico States

Mexico is a beautiful land filled with charming and warm people, a bountifully rich culture, breathtaking scenery including lush palm trees with beaches and harsh deserts, and last, but certainly not least, amazing food, music, and art.

First, we'll dive into some of the most popular Mexican adventures beloved by travelers from all over the world, and then we'll dive into six locations that Travel.org cautions us against going to, as Men's Journal reports. I'll also list the reasons for the increased caution advisoriesJust like it is with practically any country you visit, there are certain places to generally avoid, for safety's sake.

A valid passport book is required to enter Mexico by air, and those attempting to enter at an airport with a U.S. passport card only may be denied admission. - Travel.State.Gov

 

Washington and Oregon travelers love going to Puerta Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Tulum, and Cancun.

6 States in Mexico the U.S. Has Put on the 'Do Not Travel' List

 

1. Colima: Crime and kidnapping

2. Guerrero: Crime

ALSO READ: Can You Fly to Mexico With An Enhanced ID from WA, OR, CA?

 

3. Michoacan: Crime

4. Sinaloa: Crime

5. Tamaulipas: Crime and kidnapping

6. Zacatecas: Crime and kidnapping

Check out the list of other countries on the Do Not Travel List from Travel.State.Gov.

