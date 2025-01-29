**The U.S. Wheat Associates Board of Directors elected new officers for the 2024-25 fiscal year at their recent meeting in Washington, D.C.

Mike Carstensen of Almira, Washington, was elected as the organization’s next Secretary-Treasurer and will take office in July.

Carstensen says he’s very familiar with the great work done by the U.S. Wheat Associates and says it’s an honor to support their efforts in representing wheat farmers from across the country.

**In his second day in office, President Trump aimed at China and the European Union with tariff threats.

Bloomberg says White House officials are discussing a 10% tariff on China, because they’re sending fentanyl to the U.S. through Mexico and Canada.

In response to the tariff threat, Farm Policy News says

China is “willing to maintain communication with the U.S. to properly handle differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.”

**AgWeb recently polled farmers, asking what cost-cutting measures they plan to implement on their farm this year.

Out of the more than 1,300 farmers responding to the online poll, the most glaring answer was machinery with nearly 80%.

60% of farmers said slowing technology upgrades is likely.

The poll also found more farmers are adjusting their agronomic decisions based on margins, with 61% saying they're likely to use generic products.

