The Yakima County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a proposed resignation/settlement agreement with Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.

CURTICE WILL RECEIVE HALF OF HIS ANNUAL SALARY

Under the approved agreement obtained by KIT News, the commissioners say Curtice will be paid $63,274 minus $3,500 Curtice has agreed to pay for the purchase of the coroner's K9, Justice. Under the agreement Curtice doesn't admit any wrongful conduct and will receive health coverage under the county system until December 31 of this year and will also receive retirement benefits.

THE VOTE IS SET FOR TUESDAY MORNING

The vote happened at 10:00 am Tuesday morning. Even though the commissioners approved the agreement Curtice still has the right to revoke the agreement for 7-days after the signing and approval.

CURTICE STARTED TO SEE TROUBLE IN THE OFFICE LAST AUGUST

The investigation into Curtice started last August when Yakima Police say Curtice stole and used drugs from the bodies of overdose victims. When police questioned him about the allegations he told authorities he believed he'd been poisoned on the job with fentanyl and cocaine possibly by staff members in his office. Curtice eventually admitted to authorities that he was guilty of stealing the drugs himself.

CURTICE STILL FACES CHARGES IN DISTRICT COURT

Despite the approved agreement between Curtice and Yakima County he still faces charges of official misconduct and making false statements to public officials. The charges were leveled against Curtice during an arraignment in Yakima County District Court. If the agreement stands and Curtice doesn't revoke it, a recall effort to remove Curtice from office will be cancelled.