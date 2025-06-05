Virtual Town Hall for 14th District Lawmakers Scheduled for June 12

Do you pay attention to the work in the Washington State Legislature? Do you wonder what your lawmakers are doing to help the valley or the state? Mark your calendar if you want to talk directly to local lawmakers during a special virtual town hall this month.

YOU'LL HAVE A CHANCE TO SPEAK WITH THREE DIFFERENT LAWMAKERS



Sen. Curtis King of Yakima, Rep. Gloria Mendoza of Grandview, and Rep. Deb Manjarrez of Wapato, are inviting everyone in the 14th District to a virtual town hall meeting set for June 12 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. A press release from Washington State House Republicans says the lawmakers will talk about the 105-day legislative session which ended April 27. They will also answer questions and take comments. A translator will be available for Spanish-speaking participants.

Olympia, WA Canva loading...

THE LAWMAKERS REPRESENT YOU

"It is an honor to serve and represent our newly broadened constituency. To do the job well, we must hear from people back home and receive their views on legislative issues we are considering and bills we are voting on," says Mendoza. Rep. Manjarrez adds they have a lot of important issues to still talk about and consider. "I look forward to hearing from the people we represent and learning their views on the work happening in Olympia to represent them better."

YOU'LL NEED TO PRE-REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE



Those wishing to attend need to pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/14LD-Town-Hall

The 105-day legislative session ended on April 27.



LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine



READ MORE; Your chance to help women in the Yakima Valley