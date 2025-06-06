Yakima Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting reported at about 9:30 am in 800 block of South 2nd Avenue.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO A YAKIMA HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION

The victim was transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's not clear what lead to the shooting. Police have identified a suspect and are now searching the valley for him. The investigation continues today. If you know anything that could help police find the suspect call 911 or 509 575 6200. You can also call Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

TWO OTHER SHOOTINGS REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION AS WELL

Meanwhile Union Gap Police continue the search for a suspect in a homicide reported on May 25 at a home on Cornell Avenue. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Jose Quezada wanted for the beating death of 63-year-old Teena Parise and her two dogs. Quezada was last seen in a stolen vehicle at the US/Mexico border at San Diego.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the location of the suspect is encouraged to call the Union Gap Police Department at (509) 248-0430 and speak with a detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

YAKIMA POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING THE SKATE PARK SHOOTING

A Yakima gang member who police say killed a man at Chesterly Skate Park in Yakima on Sunday, May 12 was charged in Yakima County Superior Court last month with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. 22-year-old Jesus Rodriguez is being held in the Yakima County jail on $200,000 bail for the shooting death of 36-year-old Raul Macias. Macias died at the scene of the shooting. Rodriguez fled the area but was arrested a short time after the shooting.



