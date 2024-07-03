Cold Case Solved: Yakima Woman Identified After 47 Years
She's been known as Jane Dough for the last 47 years after police found her dead in a vehicle in downtown Yakima in 1977. Today she's been identified as Vereta J Gates who was 25-years-old when she was found dead after being beaten and strangled.
THE DEPARTMENT HAS A COLD CASE UNIT SPECIFICALLY LOOKING FOR CLUES
Detectives with the department's Cold Case Unit held a press conference at city hall to announce her name and an effort underway now to find her killer. Interim Police Chief Shawn Boyle told reporters that detectives are working this case and others considered cold cases with a bunch of new tools to identify victims and find those responsible.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice and Detectives say a series of new tests and investigative techniques helped to identify Gates.
IN 2004 A MAJOR BREAK IN THE CASE CAME WHEN NEW DNA TECHNIQUES BECAME AVAILABLE
In fact a new DNA test was made available in 2004 and that's when Gates' body was exhumed and tested and from that initial test other techniques were applied eventually leading to her identity. That identity allowed police to locate family members who now say they're thankful for the work of the Yakima Police Department and others saying her identity gives them closure.
THE KILLER IS ON THE LOOSE BUT POLICE ARE HOPING TO FIND CLUES TO HIS OR HER IDENTITY
No arrests have been made in her death but police say they're now closer than ever before in finding answers. But they're hoping maybe you know something or remember something that could help them close the case and make an arrest.
If you can help contact the Yakima Police Department Cold Case Unit at 509-575-6200.
Chief Boyle says this case is one of many cold cases being investigated at the Yakima Police Department.
The Best Reviews From People Who Had The Worst Time Visiting The White House
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them
Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn
LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens