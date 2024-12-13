Yakima Police Officers are usually busy investigating crimes committed by members of the public, but today they're taking on a different kind of case.

NO ARRESTS YET BUT THAT MAY HAPPEN SOON

According to the Yakima Police Department's Facebook page, just before Midnight Wednesday an unknown suspect threw large rocks through the front door and windows of the Richard Zais Justice Center at 200 South 3rd Street the building that houses the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima City jail.

SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE

The vandalism caused significant damage, breaking windows in the front doors and lobby area. As a result, there is limited access to the building until repairs can be made. While Yakima Municipal Court is still in operation, other access to the building will be restricted to scheduled appointments with the city's Legal Department or the Yakima Police Department.

POLICE ARE LOOKING AT VIDEO FROM THE SCENE

Police are currently reviewing video footage from cameras at the center to try and identify the suspect and gather evidence. No injuries were reported during the incident, but police have yet to determine a motive for the vandalism. The center was not open at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The Municipal Court and YPD services window will remain closed until further notice.

If you know anything call Yakima Police at 509-575-6200.

