Vacationing this summer? While you're having fun you also need to think about your safety. So here's four safety tips to remember the next time you make reservations.

ASK FOR A SPECIFIC FLOOR

While enjoying your vacation in Washington, it’s crucial to stay vigilant about fire safety say officials with the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office. Why? Fires can erupt unexpectedly, even in unfamiliar surroundings and if you're asleep in an unfamiliar building it can be deadly. So the first tip is when you book your room ask for lowest floor available preferably between the 2nd and 4th floors. Being on those floors allow you to escape fire and not be in danger in case something happened on the first floor.

BE CAREFUL ON THE ELEVATOR

Security is a big concern on elevators for many people. Authorities say when you enter an elevator and you're concerned about your safety forget about the floor where your room is located instead find another floor and then get to the lobby for help.

FIND THE STAIRS TO ESCAPE

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office also urge you to stay at hotels and motels with fire sprinklers and hard-wired smoke alarms when possible.

Washington State fire agencies also urge you to always locate and know the location of stairs and just like your fire plan at home designate a safe meeting spot outside the building.

THOUSANDS OF HOTEL/MOTEL FIRES

The United States Fire Administration reports an average of 3,900 hotel and motel fires nationwide annually, causing 15 deaths and 100 injuries.

In 2024 alone, Washington State fire agencies responded to 302 fires in temporary lodging, resulting in over $6 million in property and content damage.