Yakima Police are investigating the assault of a 61-year-old man on Saturday in the area of 400 East Yakima Avenue.

THE VICTIM SAYS HE WAS JUST WALKING WHEN HE WAS ATTACKED

According to a press release the victim told Officers he was assaulted at about 10:00 am by someone he didn't know while he was walking in the area. The victim was treated for injuries which were not life threatening. The suspect fled the area after the assault.

POLICE FOUND A SECURITY VIDEO THAT HELPED THEM IDENTIFY THE SUSPECT

Officers couldn't find the suspect on Saturday and weren't able to get any security video from area stores and businesses because they were closed. However on Monday police were able to find security video in the area of the assault which helped them identify a suspect. The press release says police were able to positively identify the suspect as a 35-year-old Yakima resident.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

THE INVESTIGATION WAS CLOSED ON MONDAY FOR GOOD REASON

During the investigation Officers learned that the suspect died after a drug overdose on Saturday night. Police say the incident will be closed as a result of the only suspect in this matter passing away. The victim was treated for injuries which were not life threatening.

PEOPLE ARE OVERDOSING EVERYDAY IN YAKIMA SOME ARE DYING

So far this year 25 people have died of a drug overdose in Yakima County. Last year 146 people died of drug overdoses in the county, many of the deaths connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Yakima County continues to see an increase in overdose deaths contributing to a grim milestone in the region, as the Yakima County Coroner's Office reported a new record-breaking 146 overdose deaths in 2024 surpassing the 2023 record 96 overdose deaths.

The latest to die? The 35-year-old Yakima man who was a suspect in last Saturday's assault in downtown Yakima.

