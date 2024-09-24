Union Gap Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting

Police in Union Gap are investigating a shooting reported early Monday. Officers were called to the area of South 7th Avenue and Whitman Street at about 12:20 am Monday after getting 9-1-1 calls about shots fired in the area. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

THE MAN IS NOW BEING TREATED AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL

The man was shot in the leg, arm and abdomen. He was helped at the scene and the rushed to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where he's being treated. No identities have been released and no arrest has been made.

YAKIMA POLICE ARE STILL LOOKING FOR A SUSPECT IN THE MOST RECENT GANG RELATED SHOOTING

Yakima Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in another murder reported Friday, August 30. 37-year-old Mario Rique Giles was killed in a gang related shooting in the area of North Sixth and East F streets. He died at the scene of the shooting.

POLICE HOPE TO MAKE AND ARREST AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

A press release says the Yakima Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case. They say at this point, the motive and identity of the suspect or suspects is unknown. Any information about the incident can be forwarded to Detective Kevin Cays of the Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (509) 249-6874 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

THE LATEST GANG SHOOTING HAPPENED IN SUNNYSIDE

The latest homicide happened last Thursday in Sunnyside when two groups of rival gang members exchanged fire at a Sunnyside intersection. A 17-year-old in one of the vehicles was shot dead and 4 suspects have been arrested.

