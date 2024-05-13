A new emergency department is on the way to help serve patients in the Yakima Valley.

MULTICARE HAS PURCHASED PROPERTY IN UNION GAP



A news release says MultiCare Health System has purchased two acres of property at Adelyn Way and Valley Mall Boulevard in Union Gap to construct a new 10,000-square-foot neighborhood emergency department to serve patients in Yakima Valley.

HOW GREAT IS THE NEED FOR A NEW EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT?

The need is great as officials at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital say the emergency department is "one of the busiest emergency departments in the state." How busy is the department? The news release says just last year nearly 87,000 people visited the hospital emergency department.

MEETING NEEDS OF A COMMUNITY THAT NEEDS CARE

“There’s a critical need for more emergency medical services in the Yakima Valley,” says Tammy Buyok, president of MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. “We believe this new neighborhood emergency department provides a sustainable way for us to meet the current and growing health care needs of the region.”

SHORT WAIT TIMES ON THE WAY AND WE SAY YES!!!

The new emergency department will include 10 patient rooms along with "on-site radiology services, including X-ray, ultrasound and CT scans; and laboratory services."

Unlike the current situation officials say when the new emergency department opens patients can expect short wait times and medical experts to handle a variety of common injuries to heart attacks and strokes.

OPENING SET FOR LATE 2025

The Union Gap facility expects to break ground on the project later this year, and with opening set for late 2025. The press release says this will be "MultiCare’s sixth neighborhood emergency department in Washington state through a partnership with Texas-based Emerus Holding Inc. Emerus is a leader in developing and operating small-format hospitals and acute-care facilities."

