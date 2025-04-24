How did a 4-year-old die after his remains were found in the Cowiche area last week? The remains of the child were the focus of an autopsy in the King County Medical Examiner’s on Tuesday.

Yakima County Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight says the results of the autopsy are "pending"and may not be released until next week. He says investigators are waiting on DNA test results among other things. The results of the autopsy are expected to provide crucial information for the ongoing investigation by the Selah Police Department and state authorities.

On Friday, April 18 Officers from the Selah Police Department responded to a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Speyers Road. A press release says a parent informed the Officers that the child was living at a different location, triggering the start of an investigation.

Authorities later learned of a potential burial site in Cowiche. Selah Police worked with local and state authorities to locate the child's remains in the Cowiche Mill Road area.

According to the Yakima County jail roster a 33-year-old man, identified as Preston Keith Funderburgh is being held on charges of unlawful disposal of human remains, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and making false statements. KIT News has learned the man is related to the child. Charges could be upgraded depending on the outcome of the autopsy as the investigation continues today.

