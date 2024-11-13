Two people killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Yakima Safeway store on Friday have been identified. Authorities have also identified a man killed in a shooting last Friday morning. That person has been identified as 32-year-old Rocky Fogler. He was shot in the 400 block of Erickson Lane early last Friday morning. No arrest has been made as the investigation continues.

THE SECOND SHOOTING HAPPENED FRIDAY NIGHT

Hours later the shooting in the parking lot of the Safeway Store in the 2200 block of Nob Hill Blvd. The two people killed in that shooting are 18-year-old Emmanuel Santos and 20-year-old Aaron Lamas. Two suspects have been arrested in that shooting. Both face murder charges. They are identified as 20-year-old Cesar Guzman and 21-year-old Hector Astrada. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds when they were arrested. Police say Estrada was shot in both shoulders and Guzman had a gunshot wound to his wrist. Both were treated at a Yakima hospital after the shooting and then booked into the Yakima County jail.

Get our free mobile app

POLICE CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR ANSWERS IN THE SHOOTING

Police say the shooters and the victims parked near each other in the parking lot during a drug deal. The shooting happened during an argument. No names have been released.

Another man was shot early Friday morning in the 400 block of Erickson Lane.

attachment-SAFESHOOT4 loading...

OFFICERS WERE CALLED AFTER REPORTS OF GUNFIRE

Officers responded to calls of gunfire at about 2:35 a.m. and discovered a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Despite the efforts of police and medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.If you have information about either shooting call the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit, Sgt. Mark Grow at 509-576-6341 Yakima County CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer