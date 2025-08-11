A volley of deadly shots were fired in downtown Yakima on Saturday.

A Yakima Police Officer was wounded and two people were shot dead Saturday in two separate incidents as the investigation continues today.

A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED

Yakima Police say the series of tragic events started at about 2:30 pm Saturday when police received a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of West Washington Avenue.

Officers arrived and found two victims, a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy both who had been shot. The woman, who hasn't been identified died at the scene and the teen was treated at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital before being released.

Get our free mobile app

THE HUNT STARTED

As a result of that shooting Officers spent the day searching for the woman's former partner who was believed to be the shooter.

The suspect was spotted by Officers at 7:35 pm Saturday in a suspect vehicle driving along Yakima Avenue during the popular Cruise the Ave event. Captain Chad Janis held a press conference in front of the Yakima Police Department Saturday night where he told reporters the driver fled from police during a short chase that ended at East Walnut Ave & 3rd Street when Officers were able to surround and "immobilize the vehicle at the intersection."

Yakima Police/Lance Tormey Yakima Police/Lance Tormey loading...

A VOLLEY OF SHOTS DOWNTOWN

Janis says the 36-year-old suspect then started shooting at police before Officers returned fire. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, died at the scene. Authorities say the driver was taken into custody with the help of a K9 Officer and is now being held in the Yakima County jail.

Capt. Janis/Yakima Police Department Capt. Janis/Yakima Police Department loading...

During the shooting a Yakima Police Officer, a 6-year veteran of the Department was wounded and was treated at a Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for a non-life threatening wound. Janis says the shooting was the result of a domestic violence incident.

THE SHOOTING IS UNDER INVESTIGATION

It's unknown how many Officers fired during the shooting.

This incident will be investigated by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU). For further information, please contact Moxee Police Department Lieutenant Mark Lewis at: (509) 574-8850.