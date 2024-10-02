Tulsi Gabbard’s Yakima Event Postponed to November 8
If you were planning to attend the upcoming Lincoln Day event hosted by the Yakima County Republican Party, a scheduling change has been announced.
SHE'S STILL PLANNING A VISIT TO YAKIMA
Originally set for Friday, October 4th, the event will now take place on November 8th, following the November 5 general election. Yakima County Republican Party Chair Matt Brown stated that the change is due to special guest Tulsi Gabbard's commitment to assisting communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Gabbard is reportedly collaborating with former President Donald Trump and local organizations to provide relief to those affected by the disaster.
THE PARTY IS PLANNING FOR THE LARGEST CELEBRATION FOR AMERICA IN YAKIMA
“Despite the postponement, we’re gearing up for what will be the largest celebration for America on November 8th right here in Yakima,” Brown said. He emphasized Gabbard's dedication to service, noting, “Her commitment during this critical time speaks volumes about her character, and we can’t wait to welcome her to Yakima for an unforgettable night.”
HOLD ON TO THOSE TICKETS AND RESCHEDULE YOUR DATE
The rescheduled event will feature Gabbard as the keynote speaker, promising attendees an exciting evening filled with patriotism, celebration, and unity. The event is set for the same time 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Ticket sales for the rescheduled event are available.
For further details about the rescheduled event, interested parties can visit the Yakima County Republican Party's website at yakimacountyrepublicans.com.
