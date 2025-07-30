Do you think more scrutiny is needed for federal welfare programs?

It's no secret there's a lot of fraud in the SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States the reason it's getting a big checkup by the Trump administration.

21 STATES FILING SUIT

As a result Washington Attorney General Nick Brown as part of a group of 21 states, filed a lawsuit that challenges the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s request that states give the federal government personal information about those using the SNAP program. A press release from the Washington State Attorney General's Office says tens of millions of low income people use the program.

PRIVATE INFO SHARED?

Brown says they sign up and give information to the program they believe won't be used for "unrelated" purposes according to state and federal laws.

While the state has filed a lawsuit the Trump administration is threatening to withhold state funding for the program if the state doesn't comply. Washington State receives $129.5 million annually for the SNAP program.

THREATENING PRIVACY?

“The Trump administration’s illegal and cruel action threatens the privacy and well-being of our communities,” says Brown. “Our office will take action to protect Washingtonians from yet more overreach by the Trump administration.”

LEAVE PEOPLE ALONE

The press release says in the lawsuit, the coalition says the demands by the federal government violate "multiple federal privacy laws, fail to meet the public comment requirements, exceed USDA’s statutory authority, and violate the U.S. Constitution."

Attorney Generals in 21 state's filed the lawsuit on Tuesday.