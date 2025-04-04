Businesses, investors, and consumers living in Washington and Oregon will be especially affected by the White House's announced tariffs set to begin next week. Our proximity and trade partnerships with our neighbors Canada and Mexico will impact consumer spending. This list has now been extended to all countries, and some are calling this the Trump Tariffs.

You can view the list of countries with the highest tariffs at the end of this article. Many residents are shocked at which countries will be tariffed the most.

White House 'Liberation Day' Event 2025

Tariff Meaning

Dictionary.com defines the word tariff as such:

[tar-if] Noun. A) an official list or table showing the duties or customs imposed by a government on imports or exports; B) a bill; cost; or charge.

What is important to note is that any tariff, or taxed charges, placed on countries that import goods to America will be passed on to the businesses who purchase them, and thus, the customers they serve, and vice versa.

President Trump's New 'Reciprocal Tariff Executive Order'

The Trump Tariffs list was first expanded from Canada and Mexico to countries within the European Union (E.U.), including some 27 countries.

Europe

On April 9, 2025, the White House says a new tariff schedule will be further expanded to all countries in the world with the exception of Russia and Belarus, although President Trump has indicated he is considering adding Russia to the list in the future.**

Countries with the Highest Tariffs from the United States

Why Tariffs?

One of the reasons America uses tariffs on countries is because many countries are importing products and goods at a cheaper cost, which in turn makes it hard for some American companies to compete with the low pricing.

An example of this is when American consumers buy products and goods from Temu, Shein, and Alibaba because they can get them much cheaper than if they bought the same product made here in America.

Asian Nations React To U.S. President Trump's "Liberation Day" Tariffs

Countries on this list currently import goods you might not have realized, like clothing, shoes, fabrics, electronics, parts for electronics, machinery, petroleum products, and other natural resources.

**Other countries not on the new list are already on the sanctions list.

LOOK: See Which Countries Have the Highest Trump Tariffs Right Now Here's the list of countries being given the highest tariff from the United States, in order from least to greatest as of April 9, 2025.

* Saint Pierre & Miquelon: 50

* Lesotho: 50

* Cambodia: 49

* Laos: 48

* Madagascar: 47

* Vietnam: 46

* Myanmar: 45

* Syria: 44

* Falkland Islands*: 42

* Sri Lanka: 41

* Mauritius: 40

* Iraq: 39

* Guyana: 38

* Serbia: 38

* Botswana: 38

* Reunion: 37

* Liechtenstein: 37

* Bangladesh: 37

* Thailand: 37

* Bosnia & Herzegovina: 36

* China: 34

* North Macedonia: 33

* Switzerland: 32

* Taiwan: 32

* Indonesia: 32

* Fiji: 32

* Angola: 32

* Moldova: 31

* Libya: 31

* Pakistan: 30

* Nauru: 30

* Algeria: 30