Trail and Campground Closures in Effect Near Leavenworth Amid Manhunt

Day 7 of the search for a father in Wenatchee who police say killed his three daughters. Police are getting lots of tips from all over the Pacific Northwest as they try and find 32-year-old Travis Decker.

IS DECKER RUNNING, LIVING IN THE WOODS?

The Forest Service has closed the Icicle Creek area as part of the search for Decker. The closure starts at near the Snow Lakes Trailhead, about five miles outside Leavenworth. Trail closures include the access to Snow Lakes, Eightmile Lake, Colchuck Lake, Stuart Lake, Fourth of July Creek and the Icicle Gorge. Campground closures include Eightmile, Bridge Creek, Chatter Creek and the Rock Island campground where the bodies of Decker's three slain children were found on Monday. Autopsy results on the bodies of the children have not yet been released.

A MESSAGE FOR CABIN OWNERS; BE ALERT

Undersheriff Dan Ozment is urging people who own cabins or reside in remote areas of Chelan, Kittitas King, Snohomish, and Okanagan Counties to please be aware of the search for Decker is underway. Law enforcement asking property owners to lock all of their doors, including sheds and out outbuildings, leave window blinds open and leave outside lights on.

WHAT DID AUTHORITIES FIND ON HIS CELL PHONE FOUND IN HIS TRUCK

Authorities have executed several search warrants around the area and on electronic devices that belonged to Travis Decker. Decker is wanted on three counts of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping in the deaths.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the three young girls were reported missing last Friday after not returning home following a visit with their father. the bodies of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were found on Monday near Rock Island Campground about 17 miles west of Leavenworth.

