Admit it. You've pressed on the pedal when driving in the city of Yakima and it's likely you've broken the speed limit a few times. Many people notice they're going to fast but others learn the hard way with a traffic stop.

WATCH THAT SPEED ALONG SUMMITVIEW AVENUE

Yakima Police Officers continue trying to slow drivers through ongoing speed patrols especially in school zones. Over the last three months Officers have been busy trying to slow traffic along Summitview Avenue with an emphasis in the west part of the city.

Every month the Yakima Police Department publishes the number of traffic stops Officers make in the city especially in school zones.

NO BREAKS UNDER ZERO TOLERANCE

Officers say some drivers aren't getting the message and are being stopped for going to fast endangering students while risking a big citation. Remember the citations double in school zones so fines are upwards of $189 or more and remember it's zero tolerance for speeding in school zones so don't expect a break from Officers or Judges.

THAT'S A LOT OF STOPS

All total during the month of September Officers made 2,341 traffic stops and issued 1,354 citations. They investigated 166 crashes and with 78 of the crashes happening at Yakima intersections however the city isn't saying what specific intersections. Some drivers are drinking and driving. Officers arrested 49 drivers for DUI during the month of September.

DO YOU SPEED UP AT YELLOW LIGHTS?

Police urge drivers to stay alert when approaching an intersection and to watch for changing traffic lights. They urge drivers to stop for a yellow light rather than speeding up to get through the intersection. The Officers say the message is simple slow down whether you are driving in a school zone or not. And they also say many drivers aren't following the rules when driving near a school bus. They say it's simple if you see a school bus stop sign out obey the stop sign to make sure kids stay safe.